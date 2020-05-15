‘Some Like It Hot’ Musical Premiering on Broadway in 2021

A new musical based on the classic film “Some Like It Hot” will premiere on Broadway in the fall of 2021.

The show, which features a book by “The Inheritance’s” Matthew Lopez and music and lyrics from the “Smash” and “Hairspray!” team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, was originally scheduled to debut in Chicago in spring of 2021. It’s now abandoning a Windy City run for a stint on the Great White Way. Casey Nicholaw, best known for “The Book of Mormon” and “Spamalot,” will direct and choreograph a show.

It’s not the first time that the Billy Wilder farce has been adapted for the stage. “Sugar,” a musical with a book by Peter Stone (“Charade”), music by Jule Styne (“Gypsy”), and lyrics by Bob Merrill (“Carnival!”) premiered on Broadway in 1972, picking up four Tony nominations.

For the film illiterate, “Some Like It Hot” centers on two musicians on the run from the mob, following them as they disguise themselves as members of an all-female band in order to avoid being rubbed out for witnessing a murder. It is considered to be one of the greatest screen comedies ever made.

“Some Like It Hot” will be produced by the Shubert Organization and Neil Meron, and co-produced by Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt and the Nederlander Organization.