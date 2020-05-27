Solstice Studios, Studio 8 Developing Thriller ‘Mind Fall’ With Cedric Jimenez, Graham Moore

Solstice Studios is developing the futuristic thriller “Mind Fall” with Cedric Jimenez directing and Oscar winner Graham Moore scripting.

It’s the second project for two-year-old Solstice under its partnership with Studio 8, which includes Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming action thriller “Hypnotic,” starring Ben Affleck.

“Mind Fall” will be produced by Studio 8’s Jeff Robinov, Guy Danella and John Graham. Solstice will finance and distribute the film in the U.S. and handle international sales.

“Mind Fall” is set in the near future where illegal new technology allows specific memories to be removed from one person’s brain and inserted into another’s. The story follows one woman’s journey into the black market of memories, leading to her being accused of murdering a man she has no recollection of knowing.

Jimenez is best known for his 2014 crime thriller “The Connection,” inspired by the events in 1971’s “The French Connection.” His latest film, “Bac Nord,” is a thriller based on a true scandal involving three cops working in the tough neighborhoods of Marseille who were involved in drug trafficking. The film stars Gilles Lellouche and is scheduled to open in late 2020.

Studio 8 was founded in 2014 and has yet to register a hit film following “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” the prehistoric action-thriller “Alpha” and the Matthew McConaughey crime drama “White Boy Rick.”

Solstice made a splash with its recent announcement that it would release the Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged” on July 1 as the first wide release film to debut in U.S. theaters if and when exhibition chains re-open. It would precede Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” currently scheduled to bow on July 17, by more than two weeks. “Unhinged” is the first release from Solstice Studios, a new independent movie company that numbers veteran producer Mark Gill among its founders.

Moore won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for 2015’s “The Imitation Game.” Moore is represented by CAA. Jimenez is represented by WME Entertainment.