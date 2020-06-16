‘Snyder Cut,’ ‘The Batman,’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Among DC Properties Set for Virtual Event

Warner Bros. has unveiled a virtual fan experience for Aug. 22, dubbed DC FanDome, featuring the casts and creators of key properties, including “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Aquaman,” “The Batman” and the “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League.”

“There is no fan like a DC fan,” said Warner Bros. chair and chief executive officer Ann Sarnoff. “For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

The global online event will offer news and new content from across DC’s TV shows, movies, games and comics, and will only be available for 24 hours. Participating properties included Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Shazam!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans and Watchmen.

The event will feature six fully programmed areas — the Hall of Heroes; DC WatchVerse; DC YouVerse, which spotlights fan-generated content; DC InsideVerse, which focuses on creative minds and will begin with an introductory video from DC publisher Jim Lee, president of DC-based film production Walter Hamada and Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti; DC KidsVerse for younger fans; and DC FunVerse for merchandise and shareables.

DC FanDome will be available in 10 different languages — Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

The biggest fan event of the year, San Diego Comic-Con, was canceled two months ago for the first time ever, due to the coronavirus crisis. The event is set to return next year. San Comic-Con also announced recently that it will hold a virtual Comic-Con@Home on the same dates as the previously canceled Comic-Con, July 22-26.