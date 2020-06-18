‘Snyder Cut’ First Look: Wonder Woman Discovers Darkseid in New ‘Justice League’ Clip

Director Zack Snyder debuted a sneak peak of the mythical “Snyder Cut,” his extended, unreleased version of the 2017 superhero film “Justice League.”

The clip, which runs at 34 seconds, puts the spotlight on Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman as she discovers the villainous Darkseid.

The “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League” will debuted on HBO Max next year. Snyder stepped down as director of the film after a family tragedy. Joss Whedon, whose credits include “The Avengers,” was brought in to complete the movie. After the film was panned by fans for its inconsistent tone, comic-book enthusiasts rallied for years — using the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut –to push for the release of Snyder’s original version, which was reportedly a much darker take on the material.

“Justice League,” which teams up Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Superman, Cyborg and the Flash, collected over $650 million worldwide but was considered a box office bomb because it cost $300 to make.

Jason Momoa, better known to the DC Universe as Aquaman, wrote Thursday on Instagram, “the best part about being aquaman is that zack synder created me so i get to see all this awesome shit before anyone. @hbomax #releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome Here’s a first ever peek at Zack Snyder‘s Justice League. cheeeehuuuuuuuuu aloha j.”

