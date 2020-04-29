Skydance Media Hires Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon as General Counsel

Skydance Media has named veteran entertainment executive Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon to the newly created post of general counsel.

The company has also promoted Jun Oh to president of global business and legal affairs.

The moves come following Skydance’s acquisition of Ilion Studios in Madrid earlier this month and reflect the company’s continued commitment to expansion. McKinnon and Oh will both report to Jesse Sisgold, president and chief operating officer.

McKinnon will provide key legal and strategic guidance on major corporate transactions, including acquisitions, financing and joint ventures, as well as oversee corporate governance and employment matters for the company.

Oh’s promotion from head of theatrical and interactive business affairs adds television and animation responsibilities. He will now run all business and legal affairs on a global basis related to the development, production and distribution of Skydance’s core content divisions.

“I could not be more pleased to welcome Stephanie and to congratulate Jun,” said Sisgold. “Stephanie’s legal acumen and strategic mind will play an important role as we continue to expand our global capacity while running our operations at the highest functional and ethical standards. And Jun has proven quickly that he is an extraordinary executive and dealmaker and is incredibly deserving of this expanded role.”

McKinnon joins Skydance Media from Vice Media where she served as senior VP, deputy general counsel, overseeing legal for all strategic projects, including international expansion, joint ventures, market entry, investments, equity raises and acquisitions. Prior to Vice, she was VP of legal and business affairs for Whistle Sports.

Oh joined Skydance in 2018 and has been a key player in executing all deals for Skydance’s film slate along with the company’s $275 million equity partnership deal between Skydance, RedBird Capital and CJ ENM. Prior to Skydance, he worked at Global Road Entertainment and Warner Bros.

Skydance’s production credits include the “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” franchises. Upcoming titles include “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Without Remorse,” “Snake Eyes” and “The Tomorrow War.”