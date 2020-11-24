Skydance Hires Marketing Executive Rebecca Mall; Jack Horner and Anne Globe to Exit Company

Skydance Media, the production company behind “Mission: Impossible,” “Terminator” and “Top Gun,” has hired Rebecca Mall as the new head of marketing.

Along with news of Mall’s hire, Skydance announced that Jack Horner is departing his post as executive VP of corporate communications and publicity, while Anne Globe is exiting as chief marketing officer.

In the newly designed role, Mall will oversee all aspects of the company’s marketing efforts, including streaming, theatrical, animation and TV. She’s expected to start in 2021. Mall previously worked at WME as a senior marketing executive and at Paramount Pictures as the co-president of domestic marketing.

Globe joined Skydance in 2015. During her 5-year stint, she spearheaded marketing efforts for numerous properties, including “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.” Prior to Skydance, she was the chief marketing officer at DreamWorks Animation, working on franchises including “Shrek,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Madagascar.”

Skydance hired Horner in 2018 as senior VP of corporate communications and publicity. He was recently promoted to executive VP. Before coming to Skydance, Horner worked at Warner Bros. as the VP of worldwide corporate communications. Prior to that role, he served as the studio’s chief spokesperson and media strategist for more than five years. At Warners, he worked on films such as “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Batman V. Superman,” “Fantastic Beasts” and “It.” Horner also worked at News Corp as VP of corporate affairs and corporate communications.

Skydance’s upcoming theatrical slate includes the next two “Mission: Impossible” movies and the G.I. Joe prequel “Snake Eyes.”

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.