Skydance Animation’s ‘Luck,’ ‘Spellbound’ Scheduled for 2022 Release

Paramount Pictures will release Skydance Animation titles “Luck” and “Spellbound” in 2022.

Paramount made the announcement Monday. It came three years after David Ellison’s Skydance Media launched Skydance Animation by forming a partnership with Madrid-based Ilion Animation Studios.

“Luck,” directed by Peggy Holmes, will open on Feb. 18, 2022, as the first feature from Skydance Animation. The story centers on the unluckiest girl alive who stumbles upon a world of good and bad luck and must join with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than luck itself.

“Spellbound” has been set for a Nov. 11, 2022, launch. The story is set in a world of magic where a young girl must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two. “Shrek” director Vicky Jensen, winner of the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, will re-team with “Shrek” producer David Lipman.

“Spellbound” is written by Lauren Hyne and Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton. Eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken is writing the original score and songs.

Skydance Animation president Holly Edwards said, “’Luck’ and ‘Spellbound’ create rich worlds and compelling characters that we know will resonate with audiences everywhere. It’s incredibly exciting to see our team of legendary creatives working around the clock and across the globe to bring these pictures to life.”

“’Luck’ and ‘Spellbound’ mark the next phase of Skydance and Paramount’s commitment to feature animation for the theatrical experience,” said Paramount’s president of domestic distribution, Chris Aronson. “These films not only continue our longstanding relationship with Skydance, but, along with Paramount Animation’s own upcoming films, mean we will be releasing event-level animated films for years to come.”

Skydance Animation is headed by John Lasseter and Edwards.