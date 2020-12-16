Skydance Animation in Talks to Move ‘Luck,’ ‘Spellbound’ to Apple (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple has been in prolonged conversations to acquire two John Lasseter-produced titles from Skydance Animation, “Luck” and “Spellbound,” multiple insiders with knowledge of the discussions told Variety.

The two films would anchor what sources called a larger agreement between David Ellison’s animation division and the streamer, which has yet to be reached. WME is also said to be involved in the negotiations, which also includes a theatrical release component.

The films had been set up at Paramount Pictures, where Skydance enjoys a lucrative partnership on the “Mission: Impossible” franchise and the upcoming “Top Gun” sequel. Skydance has a contractual right to move the projects at will, another source added.

Skydance, Paramount Pictures, and Apple declined to comment.

The handful of executives who screened footage of “Luck” called it “vintage Lasseter,” citing the dazzling production value and commercial appeal the producer is known for, said insiders.

Both “Luck” and “Spellbound” were set for release in 2022. The former is directed by Peggy Holmes, and follows the unluckiest girl in the world. When she stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, she must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself. It was dated for Feb. 18.

“Spellbound” is a musical fantasy set in a world of magic where a young girl sets out to break the spell that has split her kingdom in two, which was slated for November 2021.