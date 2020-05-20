Secret Marvel Movie From Sony in the Works With Director S.J. Clarkson (EXCLUSIVE)

Though audiences will have to wait until 2021 for “Morbius” and “Venom 2” to hit the big screen, Sony Pictures is continuing to build up its slate of Marvel films. Veteran TV director S.J. Clarkson has signed on to develop the first female-centric movie from Sony’s catalog of Marvel characters, sources tell Variety.

While it’s unconfirmed at the time who the character at the center will be, insiders say there is a strong possibility that the film will be based on the Madame Web comic-book character.

Sony had no comment.

At the moment, there isn’t a writer on board to pen the screenplay, nor a star attached to lead the movie. Sources say there is a possibility that the studio is looking for an A-list actor to join and then hire a writer to develop the film around them.

In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains. For that reason, sources have stressed it’s possible the project could turn into something else. The studio has a list of possible stars, such as Charlize Theron and Amy Adams, but stress that nobody has committed or even met to for the part yet.

Either way, getting a female-driven property in Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been a top priority for studio brass given the long list of strong female characters that appear in these comics throughout the years. Though its unknown when this film would get in front of the cameras, getting Clarkson on board was the first step in getting closer to a green light for this project.

As for Clarkson, the director has spent the last decade cutting her teeth in the TV realm working on shows including “Banshee,” “Bates Motel” and “Succession.” This isn’t her first time directing a Marvel character, either. She helmed multiple episodes on Netflix’s Marvel TV show “Jessica Jones.”

In recent years, studio executives have had Clarkson on short lists to direct several major tentpoles. She came close to being the first female filmmaker on a “Star Trek” film before that project was shelved due to contract issues with its stars.

Clarkson is repped by WME and the Curtis Brown Group.