Bono, Letitia Wright and Pharrell Williams Join ‘Sing 2’ Cast

Bono, Letitia Wright and Pharrell Williams are lending their pipes to Universal and Illumination’s animated comedy “Sing 2.”

The sequel also introduces new characters voiced by Bobby Cannavale, Chelsea Peretti, Halsey and Eric Andre. They join the returning voice cast of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and Nick Kroll.

“Sing 2” is set to open in theaters on Dec. 22, 2021.

“‘Sing 2’ transcends the animation genre, immersing audiences in a fully realized world populated by complex characters, each with bold aspirations and relatable challenges,” said Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri. Illumination is the studio behind “Despicable Me,” “Minions” and “The Secret Life of Pets” franchises. “We are thrilled that the Sing franchise attracts such exceptional talent, and we are delighted to announce this extraordinary cast.”

“Sing” followed a group of animals in a singing competition. The sequel sees Buster Moon (a koala voiced by McConaughey) and his cast of underdogs push their talents beyond local theater with the hopes of performing at the most prestigious venue in the entertainment world.

Bono, in his animated film debut, portrays lion Clay Calloway, who became the world’s most reclusive rock legend after the death of his wife. Before Buster Moon and crew can impress an intimidating music mogul — wolf Jimmy Crystal (Canavale) — enough to grace the biggest stage, they must persuade Clay Calloway to perform in the show.

Among new voice cast members, Williams is playing Alfonso, an elephant ice cream truck owner who becomes a love interest of the shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly). Halsey voices Jimmy Crystal’s teen daughter Porsche. Wright will portray a streetwise feline dancer who helps gorilla Johnny (Egerton) regain his confidence while learning his choreography. Andre is playing a self-important yak who is cast in the stage production opposite Meena in a romantic duet, and Peretti voices Jimmy Crystal’s haughty canine assistant and talent scout.

“The film is a musical celebration of the unrelenting pursuit of one’s dreams, no matter how large the challenges that stand in your way,” Meledandri said. “At its core, this movie speaks to the power of optimism and belief.”

