Lionsgate Picks Up Sienna Miller’s ‘Wander Darkly’ for Fall Release and Awards Consideration

Lionsgate announced it has acquired the North American rights to “Wander Darkly” starring Sienna Miller with plans for a fall release. A source close to the film has shared there are plans to mount an awards campaign for Miller for best actress, as well as other eligible categories including best original screenplay.

“Wander Darkly” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and tells the story of a couple, Adrienne (Miller) and Matteo (Diego Luna), who endure a traumatic accident. They are both left in a surreal state that brings them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments.

The film is an acting showcase for Miller following critically acclaimed performances in films like “American Sniper” and “American Woman.” Miller has received many accolades over her career including a Golden Globe nomination in 2012 for the mini-series “The Girl.” In the midst of what looks to be a very competitive best actress race this year, Miller will have her work cut out for her but has solid chances to break within other precursors including the Golden Globes and Indie Spirit Awards.

Co-star Luna, who has yet to make a decision on which category he will campaign, fits the bill of a supporting player as the narrative focuses heavily on Adrienne’s course.

Writer and director Tara Miele shared in a statement, “I am thrilled that ‘Wander Darkly’ has found its home with Lionsgate.”

“Tara weaves mystery and intrigue into a modern-day parable and we could not be more excited to work with her and the rest of the filmmaking team on the release campaign,” said Lauren Bixby, vice president of acquisitions at Lionsgate.

“Wander Darkly” is produced by 51 Entertainment and ShivHans Pictures. The producers are Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman, Shivani Rawat, and Monica Levinson. Sienna Miller is represented by WME, United and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, and Diego Luna is represented by WME along with Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmaking team along with Lauren Bixby from Lionsgate.