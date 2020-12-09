Sienna Miller Hopes Hollywood Follows Chadwick Boseman’s Lead on Gender Pay Parity

Sienna Miller hopes her revelation in September that the late Chadwick Boseman gave her some of his salary to make sure she was paid fairly for “21 Bridges” will create change in Hollywood. “It should get people thinking,” Miller, who stars in writer-director Tara Miele’s new drama “Wander Darkly” with Diego Luna, tells me. “Just take a beat: What that guy did for that woman — what can I do now? Let’s have some more transparency, at least. Let’s be fair.”

Netflix’s holiday party is still on. The event usually takes place at Ted Sarandos’ $16 million Hancock Park manse, but this year it will be a COVID- safe virtual affair on Dec. 11.

Exclusive: Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” is coming to Imax. The Searchlight Pictures film, which features Joshua James Richards’ cinematography and M. Wolf Snyder, Sergio Diaz and Zach Seivers‘ sound design will be enhanced through Imax’s digital media re-mastering process. The Frances McDormand starrer will roll out on Imax in February. Recent awards season favorites to get the Imax treatment include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Free Solo” and “1917.”

While Nnamdi Asomugha may be considered one of the greatest players in the history of the Oakland Raiders, the now actor and producer also had a shot at becoming a great pianist. But his dreams of pursuing music were squashed when he was 13 and his football coach shamed him in front of his team for being late to practice because he had a recital. “He brought the whole team over and said, ‘Nnamdi was late because he had a piano recital,’ ” Asomugha, who stars in and is a producer of the new romantic drama “Sylvia’s Love,” tells me over Zoom from the L.A.-area home he shares with wife Kerry Washington and their two kids. “Everybody started laughing. That was the last time I played the piano. I never took lessons again.” For the full interview, listen to the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket.”

Marlow Barkley arrives at the 20th Century Fox Television 2018 LA Screenings Gala held at the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, May 24, 2018. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) Sipa USA via AP

Marlow Barkley, 12, who will co-star with Jason Momoa in Netflix’s upcoming “Summerland,” has signed with Lighthouse Management & Media. She is repped by KMR Talent and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

