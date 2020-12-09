Sienna Miller Hopes Hollywood Follows Chadwick Boseman’s Lead on Gender Pay Parity

Sienna Miller hopes her revelation in September that the late Chadwick Boseman gave her some of his salary to make sure she was paid fairly for “21 Bridges” will create change in Hollywood. “It should get people thinking,” Miller, who stars in writer-director Tara Miele’s new drama “Wander Darkly” with Diego Luna, tells me. “Just take a beat: What that guy did for that woman — what can I do now? Let’s have some more transparency, at least. Let’s be fair.”
…
Netflix’s holiday party is still on. The event usually takes place at Ted Sarandos’ $16 million Hancock Park manse, but this year it will be a COVID- safe virtual affair on Dec. 11.
…
Exclusive: Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” is coming to Imax. The Searchlight Pictures film, which features Joshua James Richards’ cinematography and M. Wolf Snyder, Sergio Diaz and Zach Seivers‘ sound design will be enhanced through Imax’s digital media re-mastering process. The Frances McDormand starrer will roll out on Imax in February. Recent awards season favorites to get the Imax treatment include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Free Solo” and “1917.”
…
While Nnamdi Asomugha may be considered one of the greatest players in the history of the Oakland Raiders, the now actor and producer also had a shot at becoming a great pianist. But his dreams of pursuing music were squashed when he was 13 and his football coach shamed him in front of his team for being late to practice because he had a recital. “He brought the whole team over and said, ‘Nnamdi was late because he had a piano recital,’ ” Asomugha, who stars in and is a producer of the new romantic drama “Sylvia’s Love,” tells me over Zoom from the L.A.-area home he shares with wife Kerry Washington and their two kids. “Everybody started laughing. That was the last time I played the piano. I never took lessons again.” For the full interview, listen to the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket.”
…
Marlow Barkley, 12, who will co-star with Jason Momoa in Netflix’s upcoming “Summerland,” has signed with Lighthouse Management & Media. She is repped by KMR Talent and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.
…
Have you seen Danny Trejo’s powerful video for Cri-Help, a nonprofit addiction rehab in Los Angeles? The powerful vid has been released ahead of Cri-Help’s 50th anniversary in May and is airing through December for Spectrum subscribers in Los Angeles County on ESPN, CNN, TBS, TNT and ID.
…
Kevin Bacon is keeping very busy of late, filming Showtime’s “City on the Hill” in the New York area. He’s also executive producing “Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change,” CBS’ Dec. 15 concert special raising money for the NAACP and WhyHunger. He co-hosts with Eve. He’s also a fan of “The Great British Baking Show.” “It’s when I’m in the headspace where I really just want to check out,” he tells me. “But I can’t bake. I’m terrible.”
The CBS special will feature performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Batiste, Machine Gun Kelly, Snoop Dogg, Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow from iconic live venues, including the Troubadour in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York and the Bluebird Café in Nashville. “Music has been really important to me in my life,” Bacon says. “There are big changes that could happen and there are other changes. You could change your mood. It can change your perspective on how you see something. You can learn a point of view of someone that’s different than you through their songs and through their music.”
He adds, “I’m really proud of the show. I think the choice of the venues is great. The combinations of artists who we’re working with is fantastic and the music is amazing.”
…
Hollywood has turned its attention to fundraising efforts for the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate election runoffs between GOP incumbent David Perdue and Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff and Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. “It’s about getting out the vote,” Democratic political consultant John Gile tells Variety. “If we get out the vote, we will win.”
Two upcoming benefits:
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pearl Jam will have a conversation about artistic inspirations and using their voices for change on Dec. 12. Proceeds benefit the Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund Georgia and Hispanic Federation in their efforts to engage the Georgia Latino community. Livestreams on loopedlive.com.
Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, Sarah Cooper and Dulcé Sloan will appear on Dec. 18 on “Riffing for the Georgia Runoffs,” a livestreamed stand-up special produced by The Comedy Resistance, with funds going to voter registration and activation initiatives. Livestreams on RushTix.com.
