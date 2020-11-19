Sia Drops ‘Hey Boy,’ First Song From Her Directorial Debut Film, ‘Music’

Sia has announced her eighth studio album “Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture,” and dropped “Hey Boy,” the first song and video from the project, which is her feature film directorial debut. The film, about a young girl named Music who sees the world in a unique way, stars Kate Hudson (“Almost Famous”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”) and Maddie Ziegler, who has featured in most of Sia’s videos over the past few years. Sia also co-wrote the film’s screenplay and all of the songs from it.

Sia spoke at length about the film in an interview with Variety last month.

Watch a trailer from the film, which will receive a special limited theatrical release by IMAX in February 2021, as well as the video for “Hey Boy,” below.

The album arrives on February 12 via her Monkey Puzzle label through Atlantic; “Hey Boy” was written by Sia with Jesse Shatkin and Kamille and produced by Jesse Shatkin — hear it below.

In the announcement, the film is described as “a wholly original exploration of the healing power of love and the importance of community. Sia’s music is integral to the story of the film as the characters examine the fragile bonds that hold us together and, through fantastical musical sequences, imagine a world where those bonds can be strengthened in times of great challenge.”

The 14-track album was written both specifically for the film and inspired by the project, including the single “Together”, as well as timely call to action “Courage to Change” which were released earlier this year. An accompanying original cast soundtrack album is also scheduled for this winter.

One of the most successful hitmakers of the past decade, Sia has been largely off the radar in recent months, presumably working on the film. Her most recent solo release, her first for Atlantic, was the 2017 holiday collaboration with Greg Kurstin “Everyday Is Christmas,” although she, Diplo and Labrinth joined forces as LSD last year for an album and the smash single “Thunderclouds.”



