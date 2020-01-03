×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Zack Gottsagen Is a Scene Stealer in ‘Peanut Butter Falcon’

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peanut Butter Falcon
CREDIT: Seth Johnson

Dubbed by Variety  senior film critic Peter Debruge as “a sincere, Southern-fried buddy movie,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” directed and written by Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson, details the budding relationship formed between a grifter with a heart of gold named Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a man with Down Syndrome who runs away from a senior citizen home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler (Zack Gottsagen), and his caregiver (Dakota Johnson). Gottsagen stands out in the film created just for him. Playing a fictional version of himself, the film follows his character’s transformation from a mere product of his circumstances to someone who controls his narrative. He also manages to build his own makeshift family along the way.

What was that like to shoot that opening scene?

Michael Schwartz: “It was great. That was the first scene that we shot with Bruce Dern and there was a lot of choreography. And Zack was pretty good with all that stuff. Then, the thing that I think he did really well with was the dropping of facial expressions of the eyes and then committing to the run out. It was all pretty natural.”

Tyler Nilson: “When we were writing the script, we really did our best to tailor it to Zack’s strengths. He’s really good with physical stuff. We spear-tackled him onto a really big pad and I remember him wanting to go more because he knew he could do it better, and we actually ended up getting it on the fifth or sixth time better. He really loves to give his all and we got exactly what we wanted.”

Popular on Variety

Let’s talk about his actual escape and the stark contrast to the opening scene’s plan. It’s much quieter — just him and his roommate (Bruce Dern) — and he coats himself up with oil before quietly slipping through the window. Where did that come from?

Schwartz: “[We had heard] a story about [a person] actually lathering up and slipping out through prison bars in county jail. So, we thought that was like the coolest prison escape story and sort of applied that to Zack with a little bit of a rebirth. The way that’s written, it’s like Zack’s rebirth. He’s going from the inside of this institution to the outdoors and like a new beginning.”

What was the process like for you prepping for the role?

Zack Gottsagen: “Very easy. It’s about me.”

Schwartz: “I give him more credit than he gives himself. I think his gift as an actor is staying present. You know, as a director all you want from an actor is somebody who stays present, someone who’s listening, somebody who reacts, somebody who knows the story and Zack did that. Luckily we had a talented cast who did that as well. But Zack didn’t grow up in an institution. He has a family that loves him, a mother that loves him. But there were things that he was adjacent to. Like he had a hard time in the school system; people didn’t give him the respect that he deserved and he felt like didn’t get the same opportunities. So we’d have conversations about motivation; for instance, in the opening scene [we asked him to use] the feeling of when [he was] in high school, [to] bring that to this scene. And he was like, ‘OK, I got it.’”

Gottsagen’s character gets treated as though he can’t do things for himself and LaBeouf’s character Tyler becomes his advocate and really allows him to do those things. The scene that shows the relationship best is when Zak comes out with a shotgun and saves him. It also works to shift the narrative. What was that scene about?

Schwartz: “I think it was really important for us [Nilson, Schwartz, and Gottsagen] to have Zack as a three-dimensional character and his own hero within the story and not a charity hero. There’s certain things and there’s words that have been used to describe certain films that have actors with disabilities as ‘inspiration porn’ and we didn’t want to have that. We really wanted to make him a well-rounded character with agency… It was important for us to have earned moments and that was one that he earned.”

Nilson:  “I say this a lot about Zack: I know he’s a phenomenal human and somebody who’s capable of things that I’m not. One of those things is acting. He’s a phenomenal actor and he’s capable of being present and available and he just hadn’t really gotten those shots because of his extra chromosome. So that shotgun scene kind of represents like ‘I can do this on my own. I can act. You get me on stage and I’m going to entertain you more than anyone else.’ I think that’s why that scene feels so good.”

What were you thinking while shooting that scene?

Gottsagen: “Those guys [John Hawkes, Yelawolf] were very, very, scary. They were scaring me. They’re good actors.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Film

  • The Lighthouse Movie 2019

    Screenwriters on Nailing That All-Important Opening Scene

    Greta Gerwig’s screenwriting style starts in the middle and fans out. “I don’t write in a straight line,” admits the “Little Women” writer-director. “It’s like a quilt I try to stitch together.” But one piece was more important than the others: the opening scene. “Getting the opening just right was so important,” says Gerwig. “When [...]

  • Peanut Butter Falcon

    Zack Gottsagen Is a Scene Stealer in 'Peanut Butter Falcon'

    Dubbed by Variety  senior film critic Peter Debruge as “a sincere, Southern-fried buddy movie,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” directed and written by Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson, details the budding relationship formed between a grifter with a heart of gold named Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a man with Down Syndrome who runs away from a senior [...]

  • Joker Movie 2019

    How 'Joker' Editor Jeff Groth Helped Transform Arthur Fleck

    Editor Jeff Groth worked with “Joker” director Todd Phillips on “The Hangover Part III” before landing the blockbuster drama starring Joaquin Phoenix. You cut the film as consecutively as possible so you could see the progression of the character while you were still editing. Can you talk a little bit about that? With a movie [...]

  • Oscar Contenders Writer Preview Just Mercy

    From 'Dark Waters' to 'Harriet,' Screenwriters Reckoned With Power

    2019 has been a reckoning, overdue and arguably well-deserved, for men in power. The ways in which this has played out in real life is, sadly, too often unsatisfying: criminals escape justice, the rich retain their wealth, and the corrupt remain in power. But on film, screenwriters can not only deliver satisfying resolutions to the [...]

  • Jonathan Glickman Out at MGM

    Michael De Luca to Replace Jonathan Glickman at MGM

    MGM film president Jonathan Glickman is stepping down from the post he has held for eight years, Variety has confirmed. Michael De Luca, the Oscar-nominated producer of “The Social Network” and a former executive at Sony and New Line, will succeed Glickman in the newly created role of chairman of MGM’s Motion Picture Group. As [...]

  • Brad Pitt Leonardo DiCaprio

    Golden Globe Presenters Include Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez. See the Full List

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Lopez have been announced as presenters for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5. Additional celebrity presenters include Tim Allen, Jennifer Aniston, Ana De Armas, Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Jason Bateman, Cate Blanchett, Matt Bomer, Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Ansel Elgort, Chris [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad