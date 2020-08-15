‘Shazam 2’ Director Shares Fake Trailer With Real Reviews of Non-Existent Movie

David F. Sandberg, director of the not-yet-filmed “Shazam!” sequel, has shared a spoof trailer for the movie, all thanks to some very early reviews.

Sandberg explained on Twitter that there are already reviews for “Shazam! 2” on Letterboxd, a film-focused social network where movie lovers can review, rank and share their favorite projects. Using the misguided comments, Sandberg put together a 30-second clip promoting the sequel, which has yet to be filmed.

“I’m fine with this,” a user called Roberto The Person wrote, while another said, “I’m gonna be 19 when this comes out what.” Just like a normal movie trailer, the brief reviews were shown on screen while a montage of clips and music from the first movie played. “Jack Dylan Grazer I’m free Thursday night to paint ur nails and dance in ur room to Fleetwood Mac,” another review reads, referring to the actor who plays Freddy Freeman, best friend of Shazam’s alter-ego Billy Batson.

Though the trailer was a joke, “Shazam! 2” is coming — eventually. Originally set for release on April 1, 2022, Warner Bros. and DC Comics decided to push back the sequel seventh months to Nov. 4, 2022, because of production delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the DC FanDome virtual event will give fans of “Shazam!” a chance to connect with star Zachary Levi as well as other unannounced cast members on Aug. 22.

Based on the comic of the same name, “Shazam!” follows Batson (Asher Angel), a 14-year-old foster child with the ability to transform into adult superhero Shazam (Levi). However, it is unclear exactly what Shazam’s powers are, and Batson and his best friend must discover how to use them in order to stop villain Dr. Thaddeaus Sivana (Mark Strong).

Watch Sandberg’s video below.