‘Shazam’ Sequel Is Titled ‘Fury of the Gods,’ and Will Sinbad Join the Cast?

Sinbad is starring in a “Shazam” movie after all — maybe.

The actor and comedian joined Zachary Levi and the cast of “Shazam!” during the DC FanDome virtual fan convention, where the sequel’s official title was revealed as “Shazam: Fury of the Gods.”

Levi kicked off the “Shazoom” call by explaining to fans that he was “a little limited” about what he could talk about when it came to the sequel, so he invited a few surprise guests to the panel — including co-stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Adam Brody and director David F. Sandberg.

When Sinbad jumped onto the video conference, Levi looked surprised asking, “Sinbad, are you in ‘Shazam 2?'”

“You tell me, John Krazinski, am I? Because everybody though I was in ‘Shazam 1’ before it even existed — Google it,” Sinbad joked, referencing the internet theories that he’d starred in a comedy about a genie called “Shazam” in the 1990s. (In 1996, Shaquille O’Neal played a genie in a movie titled “Kazaam.”)

“People think I was in that one too, ‘Shazam,’ ‘Kazaam,’ all the Kazaams, I’m relegated to the false memories of the Tide generation man,” Sinbad said. “I’m going to work right now to rectify the situation once and for all with a big, prominent role in ‘Shazam 2,’ thank you very much.”

While it’s unclear if Sinbad will join the cast of the film, he added, “I can play anything. I can play a good guy, bad guy, I can play Shazam’s trainer. And great news, David — I’ve already started working out for the movie. Check this out, man. I’m gonna look so good. I’ll even do nude scenes, a little booty, not a lot.”

Prior to the conference, Sandberg trolled fans by tweeting a fake poster for the sequel, with the title “Shazam!: Now the Kids Have Facial Hair,” acknowledging the long delay between the two films. The director posted the joke in response to a fan who tagged him online after “The Batman” director Matt Reeves revealed his film’s logo and artwork on Thursday.

We have a title! #Shazam! Fury of the Gods

What gods? Why are they upset? Yes! pic.twitter.com/QPGJwjghUx — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) August 22, 2020

The first “Shazam” was released in 2019, going on to make $365 million at the box office. The lighthearted superhero film starred Levi as Shazam and Angel as 14-year-old Billy Batson, who could turn into the godlike superhero at will.

