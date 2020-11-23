Shawn Mendes, Manager Andrew Gertler Launch Film and Television Production Company (EXCLUSIVE)

On the heels of two momentous performances on Sunday’s American Music Awards and ahead of the arrival of a new Netflix documentary, singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes, along with his longtime manager Andrew Gertler, have announced their entry into original content with Permanent Content, a new film and television production company that will develop scripted and documentary projects “focused on issues that impact or are important to today’s youth.”

Among its first projects is the Netflix Original documentary, “In Wonder,” which chronicles Mendes’ rise to the top strata of pop music. Noted video director Grant Singer (The Weeknd, Lorde, Sam Smith) directed the feature-length doc which was executive produced by Mendes and Gertler (for Permanent Content) and Ben Winston for Fulwell73.

“I’m so excited for the launch of Permanent Content, with the Netflix documentary as our first project, and so many more exciting things we’re working on,” said Mendes. “Our goal is to create content that motivates and inspires people, by elevating young voices that are making change in the world around us, and highlighting the issues dearest to them.”

Added Gertler: “We’ve been hard at work for years assembling the right projects and partners to launch Permanent Content with. Working hand in hand with Shawn, his foundation, Anonymous Content, and some other amazing producing partners, we have some really exciting projects in the works, with the goal of making an impact and leaving a permanent mark.”

Mendes’ Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF) recently announced an annual award in its name at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which given to an emerging or young filmmaker for excellence in creating a film that focuses on world issues important to the youth of today. SMF seeks to inspire Shawn’s audience to learn about those causes that they are passionate about, and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action and giving back. Also on deck: a climate change documentary with Emmy winner Tony Gerber.

Additional projects will be developed via a joint venture with Anonymous Content.

“In Wonder,” which premieres on Netflix on November 23, was produced by Saul Germaine, p.g.a and James Haygood. Leo Pearlman and Anonymous Content’s Zack Hayden are associate producers on the project which is produced in association with Island Films and Polygram. Additional executive producers include Michele Anthony, Darcus Beese and Dave Harris.

Mendes’ fourth studio album, “Wonder,” arrives on Dec. 4.