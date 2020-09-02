Sharon Horgan Joins Nicolas Cage’s ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sharon Horgan will play Nicolas Cage’s ex-wife in Lionsgate’s action comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

Cage stars as a fictionalized version of himself who’s feeling creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, leading him to accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan, played by Pedro Pascal. When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. Horgan’s character will be drawn into the events as they get out of hand.

The film will be directed by Tom Gormican from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. The producers are Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is expected to go into production this fall.

Horgan won a BAFTA TV award for best comedy writer and two British Comedy awards for best TV actress for her BBC series “Pulling,” which she co-wrote. She also received an Emmy nomination for co-writing “Catastrophe,” a Channel 4 series she starred in and executive produced alongside Rob Delaney. Horgan also created the HBO comedy series “Divorce” and co-created TV comedy series “Motherland.” In addition to her one BAFTA TV win, she’s received seven other nominations at the award show.

Her feature film credits include “Game Night” and “Military Wives.” She is represented by WME, U.K.’s United Agents and attorney Nelson Davis.

Lionsgate has slated “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” for March 19, 2021.