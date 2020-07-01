Several CAA Offices to Remain Closed Through January 2021 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (EXCLUSIVE)

Creative Artists Agency is shuttering multiple domestic locations through the end of the year, as coronavirus cases explode in the United States, Variety has learned.

A late-hitting internal memo to staff informed agents and others that CAA headquarters in Los Angeles, as well as offices in Nashville and New York, will remain closed as the pandemic surges.

“In carefully studying a wide range of factors, with employee health and safety as a top priority, we have concluded we will not be returning … until at least January, 2021. It is too early to provide a specific date,” read the memo, obtained by Variety.

The agency had no immediate comment on the matter.

