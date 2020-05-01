Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Turning ‘Bubble’ Podcast Into Animated Adult Feature with Matt Tolmach at Sony (EXCLUSIVE) 

Following the success of “Sausage Party,” Point Grey principals Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have found their next animated project for adults.

Sources tell Variety that Sony Pictures Animation is developing a movie based on the 2018 podcast “Bubble” with Point Grey and “Jumanji’s” Matt Tolmach producing.

Tolmach will produce through his Tolmach productions with Rogen and Goldberg producing through their Point Grey banner.

Sources add that, like “Sausage Party,” it’s an animated pic for mature audiences.

Jordan Morris, who created the podcast, is writing the script.

The “Bubble” podcast ran in 2018 and followed an unlikely group of friends who came together thanks to an Uber-like app for hunting monsters called Huntr.

Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, James Weaver and David Manpearl are attached as EPs. Maximum Fun and Jordan Morris are attached as co-EPs.

Matt Tolmach Productions’ Camilla Grove brought the project in.

Tolmach has been a staple producer at Sony delivering hit franchises like “Jumanji” with the sequel, “Jumanji: The Next Level” earning $797 million worldwide. The first film, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” racked up $962 million globally including $405 million in the U.S. alone. He’s also producing the “Venom” sequel and the “Spider-Man” spin-off pic, “Morbius,” bowing next year.

The “Bubble” project also marks a reunion for Point Grey, Tolmach, Hunter and Shaffir, who worked together on Hulu’s “Future Man.”

Rogen and Goldberg’s R-rated “Sausage Party” was a commercial and critical success in 2016, bringing in $140 million worldwide for Sony on a modest $19 million budget. Rogen and Goldberg said at the time that they wanted to do more of these animated films in the future.

Tolmach, Rogen and Goldberg are repped by UTA.