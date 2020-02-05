×

Seth Gordon Directing Astronaut Drama 'Ground Control to Major Tom'

Dave McNary

Seth Gordon
Solstice Studios has acquired the astronaut drama “Ground Control to Major Tom” with Seth Gordon on board to direct.

The company, launched in late 2018, has begun making cast offers and will distribute the film in the U.S. and sell the international rights.

“Ground Control to Major Tom” is the story of an astronaut and a NASA ground control expert who have never met but fall in love over the course of the astronaut’s classified mission to an abandoned space station. When things go wrong and the astronaut’s ship is destroyed, ground control and the rest of the world presume he’s dead — until 18 months pass and they receive word he’s alive. Now, the only thing standing between them is a huge expanse of space and a dangerous attempt to get him home.

The title is taken from David Bowie’s 1969 single “Space Oddity.” The screenplay is written by Jason Micallef (who created the “Heathers” TV series). The producers are Michael De Luca (“Social Network”, “Moneyball”), Trevor Engleson and Josh Turner McGuire.

Solstice Studios plans to produce three to five movies per year for a global audience in the $20 million to $80 million budget range. Mark Gill is the president and CEO. The company’s first theatrical release will be “Unhinged,” starring Russell Crowe.  Solstice will also start production in April on Robert Rodriquez’s action thriller, “Hypnotic,” starring Ben Affleck.

Gordon’s directing credits include “Four Christmases,” “Horrible Bosses,” “Baywatch” and “Identity Thief.”

Gordon is represented by Phil Raskind at WME, David McIlvaine at Brillstein and attorney Warren Dern; Micallef is represented by Underground and attorney Chad Christopher.

 

