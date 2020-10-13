Selena Gomez in Talks to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Dollhouse’

Selena Gomez is eyeing a starring role in “Dollhouse,” a horror movie set in New York City’s elite fashion scene. She will produce the film, along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps. STXfilms has global rights for “Dollhouse.”

The movie, described as a psychological thriller in the spirit of “Black Swan,” is looking for a director. Newcomer Michael Paisley wrote the screenplay.

“Selena’s involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer,” said STXfilms Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson. “Teaming Selena with Shawn and Dan’s expertise in the horror-thriller genre will elevate ‘Dollhouse’ and we couldn’t be more thrilled by the way this is being developed.”

Patricia Braga of STX will oversee the project with 21 Laps’ Emily Morris.

Gomez in recent years has been getting more involved behind the camera. She was upped to executive producer on “Hotel Transylvania 4,” the next entry in Sony’s animated franchise, and also executive produced the well-reviewed romantic comedy “Broken Hearts Gallery.” Gomez is currently starring in “Selena+Chef,” a quarantine cooking show on HBO Max. Up next, she will appear opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Her other producing credits include Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” and the documentary “Living Undocumented.”

21 Laps recently sold the horror spec “Mother Land” to Lionsgate and “My Wife & I Bought a Ranch,” based on the Reddit No Sleep article, to Netflix. The company recently rebooted “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix.

Gomez is repped by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media and Ziffren Brittenham. WME and Ziffren/Brittenham rep 21 Laps.