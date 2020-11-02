Harrison Ford Remembers His ‘Indiana Jones’ Dad Sean Connery

Harrison Ford paid tribute to Sean Connery, a.k.a. Henry Jones Sr. in the “Indiana Jones” series, who died on Saturday at the age of 90.

“He was my father…not in life…but in ‘Indy 3,'” Ford said in a statement to Variety. “You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm. God, we had fun — if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

Connery played Ford’s father in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” in 1989.

George Lucas, who created the “Indiana Jones” franchise, also honored Connery, writing in a statement, “Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history. His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family.”

Connery’s last acting role came in 2003 with “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.”

Connery, who turned 90 in August, was long regarded as one of the best actors to have played 007, and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000. Though he is best known for his role as the iconic spy, after debuting in the first Bond film in 1962, he starred in a wide range of films, including “The Wind and the Lion” and “The Man Who Would Be King” in 1975, and “The Untouchables” in 1987, which earned him a supporting actor Oscar.

After news of his death this past weekend, Hollywood stars, including current James Bond star Daniel Craig and former 007 Pierce Brosnan, mourned the Scottish actor.

“Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself,” Brosnan said. “You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role.”

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” Craig said in a statement. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”