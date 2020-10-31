Hollywood Mourns Sean Connery: ‘He Revolutionized the World’

Sean Connery, who starred as the iconic James Bond and countless other memorable roles, has died at 90. Hollywood immediately started paying tribute to the silver screen legend, remembering him for Bond as well as his other iconic roles and effortless cool.

Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli wrote via Twitter that, “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Author Stephen King chimed in, writing, “Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy.”

Cary Elwes wrote, “RIP Sean Connery… the only Bond. From Scotland with Love and a broken heart.”

Elizabeth Hurley wrote, “RIP the glorious Sean Connery.”

Paul Feig wrote, “Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time. RIP Sir Sean Connery.”

Kevin Smith wrote, “He was my Dad’s James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery’s career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in. I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol. So Sean Connery’s passing also feels like I’m losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones.”

