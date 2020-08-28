‘Scream’ Reboot Scheduled for 2022 Release by Paramount

Paramount Pictures has decided to release its untitled ‘Scream” reboot on Jan. 14, 2022, at the start of the MLK holiday weekend while pushing back three other titles by a year.

Courteney Cox will reprise her role as news reporter Gale Weathers in the reboot along with David Arquette returning to play Sheriff Dewey Riley. Spyglass Media Group and Paramount have said filming is expected to begin later this year in Wilmington, N.C. “Ready or Not” directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are helming the reboot from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

The studio also announced it will release its untitled Billie Holiday movie, directed by Lee Daniels, on Feb. 12, 2021. Paramount bought the project, starring Andra Day, in July when it was called “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Paramount also announced Friday afternoon that it was moving a trio of titles — “G.I. Joe” spinoff “Snake Eyes,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and its untitled “Paranormal Activity” movie — back by a year. Hollywood’s majors have been scrambling to revamp schedules since the COVID-19 pandemic closed down movie theaters in mid-March. About 62% of North American screens are open for business this weekend amid uncertainty over patrons being willing to risk possible exposure to the coronavirus.

“Snake Eyes” was moved from Oct. 23, 2020, to Oct. 22, 2021. Family comedy “Clifford the Big Red Dog” is moving from Nov. 13, 2020, to now Nov. 5, 2021. The new “Paranormal Activity” has been shifted from March 19, 2021, to March 4, 2022.

As it now stands with the wholesale revamp of its schedule, Paramount’s next theatrical release will be Eddie Murphy’s comedy sequel “Coming to America 2” on Dec. 18.