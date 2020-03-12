×

‘Scream’ Reboot in the Works With ‘Ready or Not’ Directors

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885485h)Scream 2 (1997)Scream 2 - 1997Director: Wes CravenDimension FilmsUSAScene StillHorror
CREDIT: Dimension Films/Kobal/Shuttersto

Spyglass Entertainment is developing a reboot of the horror franchise “Scream” and has attached “Ready or Not” directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Variety has learned.

The original “Scream” debuted in 1996 with Neve Campbell starring as Sidney Prescott, the target of the Ghostface killer, with a look inspired by the Edvard Munch painting “The Scream.” Courteney Cox and David Arquette co-starred in the four-film franchise, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. Bob Weinstein’s Dimension Films released all four films, which combined for $608 million in worldwide box office with sequels released in 1997, 2000 and 2011.

Spyglass had no comment on the reboot news.

Spyglass Media was formed a year ago with former MGM topper Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic. Lantern owns the rights to “Scream” as a result of taking over the film assets from the Weinstein Co. in 2018.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are part of the horror filmmaking group Radio Silence, which includes Chad Villella and has also produced “Devil’s Due,” “V/H/S” and “Southbound.” Villella will be one of the producers on the untitled “Scream” reboot.

“Ready or Not” starred Samara Weaving as a newlywed who becomes hunted by her spouse’s family as part of their wedding night ritual. The horror comedy, released last year by Fox Searchlight, grossed an impressive $57 million at the worldwide box office on a $6 million budget. Critics gave “Ready or Not” strong support with an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Paris, France

    France President Macron Calls For the Shutdown of Schools, Universities

    France president Emmanuel Macron announced in a televised speech on Thursday the shutdown of schools, universities and colleges across the country starting on March 16 for an undetermined amount of time. Macron also called coronavirus the “biggest health crisis that France has known in a century.” While Macron did not use the word of “quarantine” [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Scream' Reboot in the Works With 'Ready or Not' Directors

    Spyglass Entertainment is developing a reboot of the horror franchise “Scream” and has attached “Ready or Not” directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Variety has learned. The original “Scream” debuted in 1996 with Neve Campbell starring as Sidney Prescott, the target of the Ghostface killer, with a look inspired by the Edvard Munch painting “The Scream.” [...]

  • Contagion

    'Contagion' Screenwriter on Coronavirus, Donald Trump and What We Can Do

    A decade ago, screenwriter Scott Z. Burns pitched an idea to Steven Soderbergh for a disaster movie without any aliens or monsters. “Contagion,” as it would be called, involved a deadly global pandemic, and rather than cheap Hollywood thrills, he wanted the movie to be based on something much scarier – real scientific research. Soderbergh [...]

  • The Nest

    IFC Films Buys Jude Law, Carrie Coon Drama 'The Nest' (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films is acquiring U.S. rights to Sean Durkin’s “The Nest,” a drama with Jude Law and Carrie Coon that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film is Durkin’s follow-up to his acclaimed 2011 feature “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” It follows Rory (Law), a businessman with charm to spare and grand ambitions, as [...]

  • Competencia Oficial

    Shoot of ‘Official Competition,’ Starring Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Suspended

    MADRID — The Spanish shoot of “Official Competition,” starring Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz, has been temporarily suspended from Thursday March 12 by producer The Mediapro Studio. The Spanish production giant described the decision in a written statement as a “security measure and act of responsibility towards shoots’ crews, given the  concerns of their members, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad