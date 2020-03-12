‘Scream’ Reboot in the Works With ‘Ready or Not’ Directors

Spyglass Entertainment is developing a reboot of the horror franchise “Scream” and has attached “Ready or Not” directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Variety has learned.

The original “Scream” debuted in 1996 with Neve Campbell starring as Sidney Prescott, the target of the Ghostface killer, with a look inspired by the Edvard Munch painting “The Scream.” Courteney Cox and David Arquette co-starred in the four-film franchise, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. Bob Weinstein’s Dimension Films released all four films, which combined for $608 million in worldwide box office with sequels released in 1997, 2000 and 2011.

Spyglass had no comment on the reboot news.

Spyglass Media was formed a year ago with former MGM topper Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic. Lantern owns the rights to “Scream” as a result of taking over the film assets from the Weinstein Co. in 2018.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are part of the horror filmmaking group Radio Silence, which includes Chad Villella and has also produced “Devil’s Due,” “V/H/S” and “Southbound.” Villella will be one of the producers on the untitled “Scream” reboot.

“Ready or Not” starred Samara Weaving as a newlywed who becomes hunted by her spouse’s family as part of their wedding night ritual. The horror comedy, released last year by Fox Searchlight, grossed an impressive $57 million at the worldwide box office on a $6 million budget. Critics gave “Ready or Not” strong support with an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.