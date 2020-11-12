Scott Eastwood, Mel Gibson Join Action Thriller ‘Dangerous’

Scott Eastwood and Mel Gibson have joined the action-thriller “Dangerous,” along with Tyrese Gibson, Famke Janssen and Kevin Durand.

Eastwood will portray a reformed sociopath who, after the death of his brother, heads to a remote island which soon falls under the siege of a deadly gang of mercenaries. Forced to fend for himself, he discovers their role in his brother’s demise and sets off on a relentless quest for vengeance. Gibson will play a key supporting role.

The film is scheduled to shoot later this month in Canada and is being introduced to buyers at the online American Film Market. International Film Trust (IFT), Invico Capital and 3 Point Capital will finance with IFT selling worldwide rights minus Canada, and Mind’s Eye International selling Canada and co-repping the US with IFT.

The film is to be directed by “Saw V” helmer David Hackl. The film will be produced by Kevin DeWalt and Ben DeWalt for Minds Eye Entertainment and by Doug Falconer for Falconer Pictures, with Michael Benaroya executive producing for his Benaroya Pictures and Todd Shepherd executive producing for Miscellaneous Entertainment.

Eastwood’s credits include “Suicide Squad, “The Fate of the Furious,” “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” “The Longest Ride” and “The Outpost.” Mel Gibson is playing a supporting role opposite Cole Hauser in the thriller “Panama” and has been cast in the actioner “Leo From Toledo.”

Tyrese Gibson recently wrapped “F9” for director Justin Lin, his sixth appearance as Roman in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. Janssen recently wrapped on “Redeeming Love” for DJ Caruso. Durand can currently be seen in the DC series “Swamp Thing.”

Eastwood is repped by UTA and LBI Entertainment. Mel Gibson is repped by APA and Pearlman, Tishbi & Famke. Janssen is repped by APA, Link Entertainment and The Artists Partnership. Durand is repped by ICM Partners. Hackl is represented by APA.