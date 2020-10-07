‘Schitt’s Creek’ Actor Sarah Levy Cast in COVID-Inspired Indie ‘Distancing Socially’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Schitt’s Creek” actor Sarah Levy is social-distancing to her next gig.

Levy has been cast in “Distancing Socially,” a COVID-inspired indie film about relationships and the challenges of virtual communication during lockdown. Director Chris Blake, who also wrote the screenplay, is shooting in New York, Los Angeles and Vancouver using remote technology.

Levy is best known for her role as waitress Twyla Sands on “Schitt’s Creek,” the Emmy-winning series created by and starring her brother Dan Levy and dad Eugene Levy.

The cast also includes Blythe Howard (“Mindhunter”), Alan Tudyk (“Resident Alien”), Melanie Chandra (“Code Black”), Jessika Van (“Seoul Searching”), Sierra Katow (“Last Comic Standing”), Ted Welch (“Adult Interference”), Dawan Owens (“6 Balloons”), Jay Larson (“Wine Country”) and Kim Shaw (“She’s Out Of My League”).

Blake is producing along with Milan Chakraborty (“Plus One”), Josh Moody (“All Light Will End”) and Dave Moody (“All Light Will End”). Co-producers are Chandra and Graham Outerbridge with Kathryne Duke serving as executive producer.

Levy is currently shooting “The Surrealtor,” a SyFy drama about a real estate agent who handles haunted houses, co-starring fellow “Schitt’s Creek” alum Tim Rozon. The 10-episode series began production on Sept. 23 in Newfoundland, Canada. Levy posted a photo on Instagram of her and Rozon wearing masks on set. “Day 1,” she wrote in the post. “Different show, same faces.”

Schitt’s Creek swept the Emmys last month, winning nine trophies, including outstanding comedy series and acting honors for Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy.