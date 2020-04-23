‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2’ in the Works With Director André Øvredal

There are more “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”

Original director André Øvredal, producer Guillermo del Toro, and writers, brothers Dan and Kevin Hageman, are all returning for a sequel. Paramount Pictures and Entertainment One will co-finance “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2.”

The second installment will be based on a story by del Toro. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” was produced by CBS Films and eOne, which also financed the film. The movie grossed $105 million at the worldwide box office last summer.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” was based on the children’s book series of horror tales. Del Toro tapped “Trollhunter” director Øvredal to helm the adaptation, and shared story credit with Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, with a screenplay by the Hagemans.

The PG-13 film was set in 1968 America in the small town of Mill Valley, where a book of stories written by a troubled young girl from the 1800s becomes reality for a group of teens. “Scary Stories” scored well with critics, earning a 78% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie starred Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows and Lorraine Toussaint.

Øvredal’s past credits include “Mortal” and “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.” He is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. The Hagemans — whose credits include the TV series “Trollhunters” and “The Lego Movie” — are represented by WME, Underground and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.