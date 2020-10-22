Scarlett Johansson to Star in, Produce Sci-Fi Drama ‘Bride’ for Apple, A24

Scarlett Johansson will produce and star in the science-fiction drama “Bride” for Apple and A24 from director Sebastián Lelio.

“Bride” follows a woman created to be an ideal wife — the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur. When she rejects her creator, she’s forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. While on the run, she finds her true identity, her surprising power and the strength to remake herself as her own creation.

Johansson and Jonathan Lia will produce “Bride” through their company, These Pictures. Keenan Flynn will co-produce. Lauren Schuker Blum (“Orange Is the New Black”), Rebecca Angelo (“Wolfman”) and Lelio are on board to write the script.

Johansson earned Academy Award nominations this year for “Marriage Story” in the best actress category and “Jojo Rabbit” in the best supporting actress race. She also starred in “Avengers: Endgame.” Lelio won the Oscar for best international film for “A Fantastic Woman.”

“Bride” joins Apple and A24’s feature films under their first-look partnership, including the soon-to-premiere “On the Rocks” from Sofia Coppola, and “The Sky Is Everywhere” starring Cherry Jones and Jason Segel. Apple Original Films will also debut Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” toplined by Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; “Emancipation” from director Antoine Fuqua, and starring and produced by Will Smith; “Swan Swan” starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris; “Snow Blind” with Jake Gyllenhaal; and “Sharper” starring and produced by Julianne Moore.

Johansson and These Pictures are represented by CAA and Morris Yorn. Schuker Blum and Angelo are represented by Management 360 and The Nord Group. Lelio is represented by 42 MP, Management 360 and Granderson Des Rochers.