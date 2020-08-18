SCAD Savannah Film Festival Goes Virtual For 2020 Edition

The Savannah College of Art and Design has announced that the 23rd edition of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival will take place in an all-virtual format this year from Oct. 24-31.

During the week-long online event, programming will include live film premieres, spotlights, competitions, events, Q&As and forums, including the Docs to Watch and Wonder Women series.

Georgia’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival is the largest university-run film festival in the U.S. and has become a well-known stop on the way to the Academy Awards, having screened more than 125 Oscar-nominated films. The festival has also been instrumental in connecting SCAD students with leading professionals in their fields of study, which include performing arts, film and television, dramatic writing, production design, sound design and visual effects.

At the 2020 Academy Awards, 230 SCAD alumni and current students were commended for their contributions to 21 nominated films such as “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Joker,” “Marriage Story,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “The Irishman” and “The Lighthouse.” Over 50 SCAD alumni worked as artists and animators on “Avengers: Endgame,” and another 61 alumni worked on films nominated for best animated feature, including “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Missing Link” and “Toy Story 4.”

This news aligns with other major film festivals that have opted to go virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as the Sarajevo Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and Locarno Film Festival.

Tickets for the SCAD Savannah Film Festival and its full schedule of programming will be available Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. ET.