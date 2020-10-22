Billy Crystal Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award By SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Tony and Emmy award-winning actor Billy Crystal will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival, taking place as a virtual event Oct. 24-31, the Savannah College of Art and Design announced.

Crystal will receive his award on Oct. 26 following the screening of his latest film “Standing Up, Falling Down,” about an unlikely friendship between a failing comedian (Ben Schwartz) and alcoholic dermatologist (Crystal).

He joins previously announced honorees Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Distinguished Performance Award), Rachel Brosnahan (Spotlight Award, Actress), Millie Bobby Brown (Maverick Award), Ethan Hawke (Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award), Jennifer Hudson (Virtuoso Award), Samuel L. Jackson (Legends of Cinema Award), Glen Keane (Lifetime Achievement in Animation Award), Delroy Lindo (Spotlight Award, Actor), Tessa Thompson (Vanguard Award) and Steven Yeun (Discovery Award).

The “When Harry Met Sally,” “City Slickers” and “Analyze This” star regularly hosted NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” joining the cast in 1984. He is also the nine-time host of the Academy Awards and three-time host of the Grammy Awards, earning five Emmys for his work as host, writer and producer on both shows.

Crystal’s upcoming projects include directing, producing and starring opposite Tiffany Haddish in the comedy “Here Today,” currently in post-production. He is also developing a Broadway musical adaption of his 1992 film “Mr. Saturday Night.”

The festival’s gala screenings include “I’m Your Woman,” starring Brosnahan, on opening night. Additional gala screenings are “Uncle Frank,” “Minari,” starring Yeun, “The Good Lord Bird,” starring Hawke, “Nine Days,” “Sylvie’s Love,” starring Thompson, “Wander Darkly” and “Sound of Metal,” with “One Night in Miami” premiering on closing night.

Celebrating its 23rd year, the festival and competition provide SCAD students the opportunity to connect with entertainment industry leaders through master classes, coffee talks, lectures, workshops and panel discussions. This year, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival received more than 1,500 submissions for the competition film series.