Variety Streaming Room Presents 2020 Sarajevo Film Festival Masterclass Series

The Variety Steaming Room will present the 2020 Sarajevo Film Festival’s Masterclass Aug. 17-21. The series features intimate hour-long conversations with award-winning international filmmakers and actors.

Featured speakers include Michel Hazanavicius, Director (“The Artist,” “The Search”) & SFF 2020 jury president; Bérénice Bejo, Actor, (“The Artist,” “The Search”); Michel Franco, writer, director and producer (“Chronic,” “Las Hijas de Abril”); Rithy Panh, filmmaker, writer and producer (“The Missing Picture,” “Graves Without a Name”); and Mads Mikkelsen, actor (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Dr. Strange”).

The Masterclass series, moderated by Variety journalists, will focus on the entire breadth of the creative talents’ career achievements. The conversations are at 17:30 p.m. CET / 8:30 a.m. PT daily.

The 26th annual SFF, running Aug. 14-21, is a leading festival focusing on Southeast Europe filmmaking.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Register for the free series at: variety.com/sarajevofilmfestival