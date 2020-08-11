Sarah Paulson Thriller ‘Run’ Heads to Hulu From Lionsgate

Lionsgate has sold domestic rights to Sarah Paulson’s “Run” to streaming service Hulu, making the thriller the latest in a long line of titles to ditch its planned theatrical release amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Run” is directed by Aneesh Chaganty. Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian are producing from a script by Chaganty and Ohanian. Paulson portrays the mother of a teenage girl — played by newcomer Kiera Allen — who has been raised in total isolation. The girl’s life begins to unravel as she discovers her mother’s sinister secret.

“Run” will be released theatrically in select international markets. “Run” is the second feature from the filmmaking team behind “Searching,” which starred John Cho as a father searching for his missing daughter. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and went on to earn more than $75 million worldwide.

Hulu handled the release of Andy Samberg’s romantic comedy “Palm Springs” — its most-watched movie premiere. The streamer’s slate includes “Big Time Adolescence” and the upcoming “The Binge.”

“We’re super excited audiences will get to stream ‘Run’ on Hulu, a platform that’s really committed to giving the movie the same, big splash that was always intended for it,” Chaganty said. “Plus, the film is about a girl who’s been quarantined at home her whole life; watching it the same way should be a fitting experience in 2020.”

Lionsgate’s sale of “Run” comes less than a week after the studio opted to bypass theaters with a premium video-on-demand release for Janelle Monae’s “Antebellum.” Disney’s “Mulan” is also skipping U.S. theaters and instead debuting on Disney Plus for a premium price. “Bill & Ted Face the Music” and the next “SpongeBob” sequel have recently moved to streaming services or digital rental platforms as well.

“Run” had been set for a May 8 opening, but was pulled off that date by Lionsgate in mid-March as movie theaters shuttered because of the pandemic.

The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.