Sandra Bullock to Star in Romance-Action Film ‘Lost City of D’ for Paramount

Sandra Bullock is producing and starring in the romantic action film “The Lost City of D” for Paramount Pictures.

The film is centered on a romance author who discovers that a fictional city she had written about is real, prompting her to embark on a risky journey to find the city. The sibling directing team of Adam and Aaron Nee is attached to direct “The Lost City of D” from a Dana Fox script, based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon (“Horrible Bosses”).

Bullock is producing the film through her company Fortis Films, and Gordon is producing via his Exhibit A banner along with Liza Chasin and 3dot Productions.

The studio is eyeing Ryan Reynolds as a possible co-star, but there’s no deal in place. Bullock and Reynolds previously teamed on the 2009 romantic comedy “The Proposal,” which Bullock also executive produced.

Bullock won the Academy Award for best actress for “The Blind Side” and was nominated in the category for “Gravity.” In 2018, she starred in and executive produced the horror film “Bird Box” for Netflix and portrayed Debbie Ocean in 2018’s comedy sequel “Ocean’s 8.” Bullock’s other feature credits include “The Heat,” “Our Brand Is Crisis” and the Miss Congeniality movies.

The Nee brothers have directed music videos and 2015’s “Band of Robbers.” They’re also attached to direct “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” feature for Netflix.

Bullock is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham. The Nees are repped by CAA and LBI Entertainment. The news was first report by Deadline Hollywood.