Salma Hayek Explains Her Slightly Awkward Hug With Eminem at the Oscars

One of the most entertaining moments in Eminem’s interview with Variety about his surprise appearance at the 92nd Academy Awards was his comment after being asked whether he enjoyed his performance, which came some 17 years after his “Lose Yourself” won an Oscar: “Absolutely,” he replied, “I got to hug Salma Hayek!”

Today, Hayek herself gave some comic context to that moment in an Instagram post. “In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends,” she wrote. “But what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him.

“If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me,” she continued. “As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said ‘Nice to meet you Eminem- I’m a HUGE fan!’ because I AM!”

Despite her excitement at meeting Eminem, she confessed that she was a bit embarrassed. “But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him… and then I read this,” she wrote, making the situation even more awkward by linking to Rolling Stone’s article about Variety’s interview with the rapper (Salma, we’re happy to explain proper linking protocol whenever you’ve got a minute). She concluded, “Eminem you’re the greatest!!!”

Eminem’s appearance on the show was basically a do-over, 17 years in the making: As he explained to Variety, he didn’t attend the 2003 Academy Awards, where his “Lose Yourself” was nominated for Best Song, because he didn’t think he would win and was also a bit confused about why he was nominated in the first place. But he won — and on Sunday night, some 17 years later, finally got to perform “Lose Yourself,” the theme song from the film “8 Mile,” in which he starred, on the Academy Awards stage.