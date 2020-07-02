SAG Awards Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2021 SAG Awards will take place on March 14 — six weeks before the Oscars — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27th annual awards show, which honors film and television performances, was originally set for Jan. 24, 2021.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on June 15 that the 93rd Academy Awards telecast had been postponed by two months to April 25, 2021. Variety was the first to report in mid-May that the Academy was considering delaying the big night in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 SAG Awards ceremony was held in January at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and hosted by Megan Mullally. The cast of “Parasite” won the feature film ensemble award with Joaquin Phoenix taking the male actor award for “Joker” and Renée Zellweger winning the female actor trophy for “Judy.”

The eligibility requirements have been modified, with the eligibility window being extended by two months. Motion pictures, primetime television, cable, and new media programs first exhibited or broadcast during the period of Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021 may qualify.

Submissions for nomination consideration will open Sept. 21 and will close Nov. 20. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 4, 2021. Final voting will take place among SAG-AFTRA members between Feb. 10 and March 10.

The SAG Awards joins the Academy, The Golden Globes and BAFTA Film Awards in pushing their dates and eligibility periods for feature films in reaction to the pandemic.