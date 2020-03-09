×

SAG-AFTRA Suspends In-Person Union Meetings Due to Coronavirus

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
SAG-AFTRA HQ
CREDIT: Courtesy of SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA has suspended all in-person union meetings to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The union announced the move on Monday as part of “social-distancing tactics to help reduce the possibility of potential exposure or transmission through travel and attendance at face-to-face meetings.”

The initiative was announced in an email sent to the 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members by union president Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White.

“This is a dynamic and fast-changing situation,” they said. “We are closely monitoring public health advisories and will continue to work with member leaders, staff, employers and community partners to provide updates as conditions evolve.”

“Effective immediately, SAG-AFTRA is canceling, postponing or reconfiguring certain national and local in-person meetings,” Carteris and White said. “The union will not be scheduling new, large, national group meetings in the immediate future.”

“The local presidents unanimously agreed to cancel, postpone or reschedule nonessential face-to-face meetings in all locals across the country until further notice,” they added. “This includes membership, board and committee meetings, as well as local educational workshops, panels, mixers, conservatory and film society events. Essential SAG-AFTRA meetings shall be conducted remotely where physical attendance is not required.”

“Nonessential travel by SAG-AFTRA leadership and staff is strongly discouraged,” Carteris and White also said. “This includes all travel not related to mandatory in-person events or meetings.”

Members and staff have also been told, “If you or a member of your household are unwell, do not come to a SAG-AFTRA meeting or office. If you have any symptoms, but especially if you have a fever or breathing problems, stay at home and seek appropriate  medical advice if warranted. Please note that if you come to SAG-AFTRA and you appear unwell, you will be asked to leave.”

The message also said SAG-AFTRA national and local facilities teams are disinfecting high-touch surfaces and door handles several times throughout the day and have provided hand sanitizer in all offices.

More Film

  • The Berlinale Bear is Seen in

    Berlin Film School Fires Director for 'Mooning' Film Student

    The German Film and Television Academy Berlin (DFFB), one of Germany’s most prestigious film schools, has sacked its British director, Ben Gibson, following an incident during the Berlin Film Festival in which he exposed his backside to a female student during a heated argument. The academy’s board of trustees on Friday voted to dismiss Gibson, [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Suspends In-Person Union Meetings Due to Coronavirus

    SAG-AFTRA has suspended all in-person union meetings to help stop the spread of coronavirus. The union announced the move on Monday as part of “social-distancing tactics to help reduce the possibility of potential exposure or transmission through travel and attendance at face-to-face meetings.” The initiative was announced in an email sent to the 160,000 SAG-AFTRA [...]

  • SXSW Festival

    Film News Roundup: Stage 32 Sets Online Screenings After SXSW Cancellation

    FILM FESTIVALS Social network-educational site Stage 32 will offer SXSW filmmakers a showcase for their projects beginning in April. The site made the announcement on Monday, three days after the film festival was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus epidemic. Filmmakers and content creators accepted into SXSW 2020 are welcome to submit their pics [...]

  • Invisible Man

    Korean Box Office: ‘Invisible Man’ Tops Virus-Hit Weekend, ‘1917’ Remains in Second

    The Korean box office hit rock bottom this weekend due to coronavirus that is fast spreading in the country. According to KOBIS, the box-office tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council, the country’s box office managed some 230,803 ticket sales between Saturday and Sunday. That is lower than the previous weekend’s 285,663 admissions and [...]

  • Spinster

    Vertical Entertainment Takes U.S. and U.K. Rights to Chelsea Peretti Comedy 'Spinster'

    Vertical Entertainment has picked up U.S. and U.K. rights to Andrea Dorfman’s comedy “Spinster,” starring “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Chelsea Peretti. The film makes its U.S. premiere today in the Cinema 360 section at the Miami Film Festival. Toronto-based Game Theory Films has Canadian rights. “Spinster” follows Peretti’s character Gaby who, unceremoniously dumped on her 40th birthday, [...]

  • Mohammad RasoulofLerd Photocall - 70th Cannes

    Top Festivals Protest Jail Sentence for Berlinale Winner Mohammad Rasoulof

    Leading European festivals, film academies and funders have called for the freedom of Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof. Rasoulof was last week summoned to serve a one-year prison sentence in Iran three days after his film “There is No Evil” won the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear, according to his lawyer and a report by [...]

  • Emily Blunt and John KrasinskiParamount Pictures

    How John Krasinski Convinced Emily Blunt to Star in 'A Quiet Place 2'

    John Krasinski had reservations when Paramount, the studio that released his 2018 surprise hit “A Quiet Place,” approached him to make a sequel. The first film, a thriller about a family forced to live in silence to hide from creatures that hunt sound, was a cinematic rarity, meaning it wasn’t just adored by critics, it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad