SAG-AFTRA Issues Do Not Work Order on Pandemic Thriller ‘Songbird’

SAG-AFTRA has told told its members to refuse work on the pandemic thriller “Songbird,” produced by Michael Bay.

“Songbird” had been announced in mid-May as a low-budget production that would shoot in Los Angeles. The performers union announced the “do not work” order on Thursday for production company On A Lark Productions LLC. It said the company had failed to complete the signatory process and is therefore not signed to any applicable SAG-AFTRA agreement. SAG-AFTRA warned members that they could be disciplined if they work on “Songbird.”

“As such, SAG-AFTRA members are hereby instructed to withhold any acting services or perform any covered work for this production until further notice from the union,” SAG-AFTRA said. “Please note, accepting employment or rendering services on ‘Songbird; may be considered a violation of Global Rule One. Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution.”

According to a published report, “Songbird” is a near-future narrative produced by Bay with Adam Goodman’s Invisible Narratives and Catchlight Studios. Adam Mason is directing from a script he wrote with Simon Boyes. The story is set two years in a future in which the pandemic has not gone away as the virus continues to mutate. ICM Partners and Endeavor were teaming to sell “Songbird” at last month’s Virtual Cannes Market.

The producers did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the SAG-AFTRA announcement.