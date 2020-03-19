×

SAG-AFTRA National Headquarters in Los Angeles Closed due to Coronavirus

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

CREDIT: Courtesy of SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA’s national headquarters in Los Angeles has been closed due to minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Gabrielle Cartereis, president of SAG-AFTRA, notified the 160,000 members of the performers union of the closure of the offices in the mid-Wilshire district in a message sent Friday night.

“The safety of our members and staff remains paramount,” she said. “To minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19, effective immediately, access to the SAG-AFTRA national headquarters office in Los Angeles is suspended until further notice. All core services are fully functional and operations continue by telephone, email and digital communication.”

“Please contact SAG-AFTRA as needed at (855) SAG-AFTRA,” she added. “This phone number, along with the safety hotline, is on the back of your membership card and on your member app. SAG-AFTRA has also created an online resource for information on member safety, emergency relief, links to state’s unemployment insurance websites and other resources. Please visit sagaftra.org/covid-19 frequently for updates.”

The announcement from Carteris came in the wake of California residents being  been ordered to stay at home, except to get food or other essential services, in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the order in a press conference on Thursday night, saying it will remain in place until further notice.

Earlier on Thursday, Los Angeles County, officials called the mandate a “Safer at Home” order. The order closes “non-essential” retail stores, playgrounds, museums, indoor malls and shopping centers. The county order also bans gatherings of 10 people or more.

