SAG-AFTRA Offices in LA, New York Evacuated Due to Phone Threat

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

The SAG-AFTRA headquarters in both Los Angeles and New York have been evacuated due to a phone threat, Variety has confirmed.

“I can confirm that we received a threat and have closed our offices for the day,” said SAG-AFTRA chief communications and marketing officer Pamela Greenwalt in a statement. “We notified law enforcement and they are on the scene investigating. We have no other information at this time.”

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that law enforcement was called to the scene at 11:46 a.m. on Tuesday, and said it currently remains only a phone threat. A spokesperson with the New York Police Department did not immediately have information about the NYC headquarters.

Multiple people on social media also posted on Tuesday afternoon that they had been evacuated from the SAG-AFTRA building.

The LA building is located in Los Angeles’ busy Miracle Mile area on Wilshire Blvd, near the LA Brea Tar Pits and L.A. County Museum of Art. The building was renamed the SAG-AFTRA Plaza in 2015, and in 2014, the organization extended its lease into 2026.

The New York headquarters, which were previously at two separate Madison Avenue offices, moved to its 1900 Broadway location near the Lincoln Center in late 2013.

Deadline first reported the news of the evacuation.

