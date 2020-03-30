×

SAG-AFTRA Announces Dues Extension Program for Members During Coronavirus Pandemic

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
SAG-AFTRA HQ
CREDIT: Courtesy of SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA has developed a program to provide dues relief for SAG-AFTRA members during the Covid-19 pandemic with an extension of the May 1 deadline.

“Members experiencing financial hardship resulting from work stoppages related to Covid-19 will be granted a due date extension and an installment plan for those payments,” the union said. “As part of that relief, no late fees will be assessed and there will be no adverse impact on members’ work eligibility during this time.”

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement, “As working people, we know the great difficulties our members are facing. In order to relieve some of the financial stress so many people are dealing with at this time, the Finance Committee worked to provide much needed relief.”

Each member pays base dues of $218.60 annually ($109.30 every six months). In addition, members pay work dues of 1.575% of all covered earnings up to $500,000, based on earnings in the previous calendar year. Dues are payable twice each year, May 1 and Nov. 1.

SAG-AFTRA also said with production slowed or halted across SAG-AFTRA entertainment, television and commercials contract areas, it is crucial that the union is able to collect the greatest portion of revenue possible to ensure critical services continue without disruption.

“Members who can pay on time are encouraged to do so when they receive their bills,” the union said. “Those members who require relief may request an extension of the May 1 due date.”

SAG-AFTRA’s 80-member national board decided earlier this month to delegate its powers to the 38-member executive committee in order to respond to the crisis. It said Monday that the union will focus on its core functions.

“In light of the extraordinary challenges all organizations are facing during this global pandemic, the Executive Committee also approved a resolution designating the union as being in a status of resource conservation,” SAG-AFTRA said. “This status ensures that SAG-AFTRA resources are exclusively devoted to essential, core functions, such as residuals payment processing, contract negotiation and enforcement, and organizing. During this period routine and non-essential meetings and activities will be deferred.”

More Film

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Announces Dues Extension Program for Members During Coronavirus Pandemic

    SAG-AFTRA has developed a program to provide dues relief for SAG-AFTRA members during the Covid-19 pandemic with an extension of the May 1 deadline. “Members experiencing financial hardship resulting from work stoppages related to Covid-19 will be granted a due date extension and an installment plan for those payments,” the union said. “As part of [...]

  • Studio Babelsberg

    Terminated 'Matrix 4,' 'Uncharted' Film Crews Demand Help From Studio Babelsberg

    Germany’s Studio Babelsberg is seeking to find a settlement with hundreds of film crew members following the shutdown earlier this month of Warner Bros.’ “The Matrix 4” and Sony Pictures’ “Uncharted” amid the coronavirus outbreak. The production stop has left many independent film crew members without pay and more than 300 have formed a working [...]

  • Empty movie theater

    Theater Owners Create $2.4 Million Fund for Cinema Workers

    The National Association of Theatre Owners and the Pioneers Assistance Fund have created an initial $2.4 million fund to provide financial assistance to movie theater employees who need help due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organizations said Monday that the first part of the initiative is a grant program that will provide a stipend to [...]

  • Bob Chapek Bob Iger Disney

    Bob Iger to Give Up Salary, Other Senior Disney Executives to Take Pay Cuts

    Disney has joined the list of companies implementing sizable pay cuts for senior executives amid the upheaval caused by the coronavirus crisis. Bob Iger, who shifted from chairman-CEO to executive chairman last month, has opted to forgo his salary for the year. Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger as CEO, has taken a 50% pay cut. [...]

  • Sundance Horror Movie 'Relic' Picked Up

    Sundance Horror Movie 'Relic,' Starring Emily Mortimer, Picked Up By Film Constellation

    London-based production, finance and sales company Film Constellation has boarded the critically-lauded “Relic,” the debut feature from Natalie Erika James. The film, which stars Emily Mortimer (“Shutter Island”), Robyn Nevin (“The Matrix Trilogy”) and Bella Heathcote (“The Neon Demon”), had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight section. The film, which [...]

  • Judy Movie 2019 renee zellweger

    Korea Box Office: ‘Judy’ Debuts on Top as Cinemas Slump to Historic Lows

    The South Korean box office, which has been widely affected by coronavirus and has fallen to historic lows, was further hit by leading exhibitor CJ-CGV’s recent decision to shut 35 complexes nationwide, and to reduce screenings at those theaters remaining in operation. Opening on Wednesday (Mar. 25), Oscar-winning drama “Judy” debuted on top of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad