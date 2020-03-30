SAG-AFTRA Announces Dues Extension Program for Members During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAG-AFTRA has developed a program to provide dues relief for SAG-AFTRA members during the Covid-19 pandemic with an extension of the May 1 deadline.

“Members experiencing financial hardship resulting from work stoppages related to Covid-19 will be granted a due date extension and an installment plan for those payments,” the union said. “As part of that relief, no late fees will be assessed and there will be no adverse impact on members’ work eligibility during this time.”

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement, “As working people, we know the great difficulties our members are facing. In order to relieve some of the financial stress so many people are dealing with at this time, the Finance Committee worked to provide much needed relief.”

Each member pays base dues of $218.60 annually ($109.30 every six months). In addition, members pay work dues of 1.575% of all covered earnings up to $500,000, based on earnings in the previous calendar year. Dues are payable twice each year, May 1 and Nov. 1.

SAG-AFTRA also said with production slowed or halted across SAG-AFTRA entertainment, television and commercials contract areas, it is crucial that the union is able to collect the greatest portion of revenue possible to ensure critical services continue without disruption.

“Members who can pay on time are encouraged to do so when they receive their bills,” the union said. “Those members who require relief may request an extension of the May 1 due date.”

SAG-AFTRA’s 80-member national board decided earlier this month to delegate its powers to the 38-member executive committee in order to respond to the crisis. It said Monday that the union will focus on its core functions.

“In light of the extraordinary challenges all organizations are facing during this global pandemic, the Executive Committee also approved a resolution designating the union as being in a status of resource conservation,” SAG-AFTRA said. “This status ensures that SAG-AFTRA resources are exclusively devoted to essential, core functions, such as residuals payment processing, contract negotiation and enforcement, and organizing. During this period routine and non-essential meetings and activities will be deferred.”