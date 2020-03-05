SAG-AFTRA to Members: ‘Your Union Has Your Back’ on Coronavirus Impact

SAG-AFTRA has reassured its 160,000 members that it will push hard for a safe working environment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Your safety is paramount,” SAG president Gabrielle Carteris and SAG national executive director David White said in a message sent Thursday to members.

“Whether it’s assuring that a set, studio or broadcast station is supplying members with ample soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizers, or working with productions which need to temporarily halt shooting due to concerns about exposure to the virus, your union has your back in advocating for a safe and healthy work environment,” they added.

The duo said members should treat COVID-19 concerns like other serious safety issues and report problems or questions to production or the set medic immediately, while broadcasters should contact their shop steward or union broadcast staff. They also said union events may be rescheduled.

“As this is a dynamic and evolving situation, SAG-AFTRA will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 events and will update members as necessary,” Carteris and White said. “Staff are currently making preparations for various scenarios to minimize disruptions to member services. If the situation warrants, depending on location, member events and educational opportunities may need to be rescheduled.”

“As a safety precaution, if you begin to feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headache and slight runny nose, or if you have a fever or experience breathing problems — or if a member of your household is unwell — we strongly encourage you not to attend SAG-AFTRA face-to-face meetings or come to the office until you recover fully. We appreciate your understanding in these circumstances.”