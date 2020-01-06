Sacha Baron Cohen Roasts Mark Zuckerberg for Spreading ‘Nazi Propaganda’ at Golden Globes

While introducing “Jojo Rabbit” at the Golden Globes, Sacha Baron Cohen made fun of Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, comparing him to the Nazi parody film.

“The hero of this next movie is a naive misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg. Sorry this is an old intro for the ‘The Social Network,'” he said.

