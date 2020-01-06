Sacha Baron Cohen Roasts Mark Zuckerberg for Spreading ‘Nazi Propaganda’ at Golden Globes

“The hero of this next movie is a naive misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg. Sorry this is an old intro for the ‘The Social Network,'” he said.
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” picked up best original song at the Golden Globes, with Elton John using the occasion to note that the award for the “Rocketman” tune he and lyricist Bernie Taupin marked a hard-to-believe first for the two, as a duo: they’d never shared an award before. “It’s the first time I’ve [...]
Beyonce and Jay-Z have arrived to the Golden Globes, albeit nearly an hour late. The power couple entered the Beverly Hilton almost an hour into the ceremony, when Kate McKinnon was introduced on stage to present Ellen DeGeneres the Carol Burnett Award. They stood in the aisle during McKinnon’s introduction and took their seats before [...]
HBO’s “Succession,” a corrosive look at a feuding, back-stabbing clan of media barons, was named best television drama, and Amazon’s “Fleabag,” the story of an emotionally troubled Londoner, was recognized as the best television comedy at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. “Parasite,” a twisty South Korean thriller that examines issues of income [...]
Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are among the Golden Globe Award nominees who will not make the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton tonight because real life intervened. Crowe, nommed for his work as Roger Ailes in the Showtime miniseries “The Loudest Voice,” opted to remain in his native Australia. The actor has property in the [...]
The Golden Globes, Hollywood’s unofficial start to awards season, will kick off Sunday, Jan. 5. Ricky Gervais is returning to host the annual ceremony that celebrates the best in movies and television. Netflix is expected to rule at the 77th show after the streaming service reigned supreme in terms of nominations, leading on the film [...]
After three weeks in theaters, Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is close to smashing the billion-dollar mark globally. The tentpole stands as the top movie at the worldwide box office for the third weekend in a row after generating another $50 million overseas from 53 foreign markets and $34.5 million in the U.S. J.J. [...]
Since “Rocket Man” opened in movie theaters last May, Elton John has been an enthusiastic campaigner for the musical biopic based on his life. On Saturday afternoon, he stopped by the BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, where he hugged the film’s star Taron Egerton and briefly sat down with [...]