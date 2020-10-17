Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals Details of New ‘Borat’ Film, Aims to Show ‘Dangerous Slide to Authoritarianism’

Sacha Baron Cohen has disclosed several important plot points within the upcoming “Borat” sequel, aptly titled “Borat Subsequent Movie Film: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.”

In a new interview with the New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, Cohen revealed that the iconic Borat character uses the flower beds in front of the Trump hotel as a bathroom and keeps his daughter in a cage, among other unbelievable antics.

According to the article, Borat’s daughter wonders if her cage is “nicer than Melania’s,” and when Borat takes her shopping, he asks for the “No means yes” section. Upon buying a chocolate cake, he demands that “Jews will not replace us” to be written on it in icing – with a smiley face. And, as teased in its trailer, the new film will see Borat — dressed as Donald Trump — sneak into this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, at which Mike Pence made a speech.

“I ended up hiding in the bathroom, listening to conservative men go to the toilet for five hours until I broke into the room. We were surrounded by Secret Service and police and internal security,” Cohen told the New York Times.

But Cohen went even further to truly re-immerse himself in his Borat character by moving in with two conspiracy theorists for five days – amid the pandemic. During that time period, Cohen never allowed himself to break character, which he said was the hardest part of the filming process.

“I lived in character for five days in this lockdown house. I was waking up, having breakfast, lunch, dinner, going to sleep as Borat when I lived in a house with these two conspiracy theorists,” Cohen said. “You can’t have a moment out of character.”

When asked why he wanted to revive the Borat character, Cohen said he was motivated by the dangers of authoritarianism.

“In 2005, you needed a character like Borat who was misogynist, racist, anti-Semitic to get people to reveal their inner prejudices. Now those inner prejudices are overt. Racists are proud of being racists,” Cohen said, singling out Donald Trump as “an overt racist, an overt fascist.” “My aim here was not to expose racism and anti-Semitism. The aim is to make people laugh, but we reveal the dangerous slide to authoritarianism.”

“Borat Subsequent Movie Film” will be available on Amazon Prime Video Oct. 23.