Film News Roundup: Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short History of the Long Road’ Finds Distribution

In today’s film news roundup, Sabrina Carpenter’s “The Short History of the Long Road” gets a home, comedian Jo Koy’s life will become a movie, “True to the Game” is getting a sequel and APA promotes Chris Ridenhour.

ACQUISITION

FilmRise has acquired Sabrina Carpenter’s coming-of-age drama “The Short History of the Long Road” and is planning a May 15 theatrical release.

The film, written and directed by Ani Simon-Kennedy, won a special jury mention for screenplay at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. “The Short History of the Long Road” also stars Maggie Siff, Steven Ogg and Danny Trejo.

Carpenter portrays a teenager who grew up living out of a van with her beloved father. When tragedy strikes, she is confronted by the reality that life as an outsider may not be her only choice.

The film is produced by Darren Dean, Bettina Kadoorie, Kishori Rajan, Eddie Rubin, Ani Simon-Kennedy, Dominique Telson and Cailin Yatsko, in association with Astute Films, CANY, Eggplant Picture & Sound, Hua Wen Movie Group, Lunacy Productions, Orient Fair, Wanderlustfull Films and Zed Films.

“The Short History of the Long Road” is Simon-Kennedy’s second feature narrative, following “Days of Gray.” Carpenter is repped by Paradigm, Foundation Media Partners, Faculty and SGSBC.

PROJECTS LAUNCHED

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and Dan Lin’s Rideback are collaborating on “Easter Sunday,” based on the life of comedian Jo Koy.

The project will be set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday. Ken Cheng will write the screenplay. Rideback’s Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce. Koy and Cheng will executive produce, along with Joe Meloche, Jessica Gao, “Silicon Valley” star Jimmy O. Yang and Rideback’s Nick Reynolds.

Easter Sunday will be released by Universal Pictures domestically. Amblin Partners and Universal will share international distribution rights.

Koy was awarded the stand-up comedian of the year prize at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal in 2018. He’s released two specials on Netflix and two on Comedy Central.

Vivica A. Fox, Jeremy Meeks, Andra Fuller, Iyana Halley, Rotimi and Tamar Braxton are starring in a sequel to “True to the Game.”

Jamal Hill is directing with Manny Halley producing. Filming is about 75% complete.

The original 2017 movie, an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods, was a love story between a prominent Philadelphia drug dealer and a woman as they struggle to balance his street life and their mutual love. Columbus Short and Fox starred.

PROMOTION

Longtime APA agent Chris Ridenhour has been promoted to vice president at the agency.

Ridenhour’s clients include writer Sherman Payne (“Charm City Kings”); “Sofia the First” and “Elena of Avalor” creator Craig Gerber; Steve Niles, who serves as executive producer on the Netflix series “October Faction”; producer-director DeMane Davis; writer David Loughery; writer Dan Ewen (“Playing With Fire”); and music video director Dave Meyers.

Ridenhour also advises Andrews McMeel Universal and Harlequin Studios.