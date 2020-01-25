Saban Films Nabs U.S. Rights to André Øvredal Fantasy Thriller ‘Mortal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” director André Øvredal’s next adventure will see a U.S. rollout from Saban Films.

“Mortal,” starring “Death Note” breakout Nat Wolff, has sold domestic rights to the distributor In a deal brokered by Endeavor Content. TrustNordisk handled international rights.

Saban president Bill Bromiley, currently on the ground at the Sundance Film Festival, said “we love André’s work, from ‘Scary Stories,’ to ‘Troll Hunter’ and The Autopsy of Jane Doe.’ This is a coming-of-age origins story but also a genre mashup with Wolff rising as a legend with God-like powers. Our audiences will love this.”

Wolff plays an American backpacker in western Norway who finds himself imprisoned following the accidental death of a local teen. Along with a young psychologist he met in jail, Wolff flees and soon learns he has abilities derived from ancient Norwegian mythology.

Iben Akerlie (“Victoria”), Priyanka Bose (“Lion”) and Per Frisch (“Farewell Illusions”) costar. Øvredal wrote the script with Norman Lesperance (“Door to the Other Side”). John Einar Hagen, Ben Pugh and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producers for Nordisk Film Production, 42 and Automatik. The film is backed by Nordisk Film, Zefyr and Umedia.

Upcoming Saban titles include Jason Lei Howden’s “Guns Akimbo” starring Daniel Radcliffe, Ant Timpson’s “Come to Daddy” starring Elijah Wood, and “Vivarium: starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg.

Øvredal is repped by WME and law firm Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller