×

Saban Films Nabs U.S. Rights to André Øvredal Fantasy Thriller ‘Mortal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mortal
CREDIT: Roman Osin

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” director André Øvredal’s next adventure will see a U.S. rollout from Saban Films.

“Mortal,” starring “Death Note” breakout Nat Wolff, has sold domestic rights to the distributor In a deal brokered by Endeavor Content. TrustNordisk handled international rights.

Saban president Bill Bromiley, currently on the ground at the Sundance Film Festival, said “we love André’s work, from ‘Scary Stories,’ to ‘Troll Hunter’ and The Autopsy of Jane Doe.’ This is a coming-of-age origins story but also a genre mashup with Wolff rising as a legend with God-like powers. Our audiences will love this.”

Wolff plays an American backpacker in western Norway who finds himself imprisoned following the accidental death of a local teen. Along with a young psychologist he met in jail, Wolff flees and soon learns he has abilities derived from ancient Norwegian mythology.

Iben Akerlie (“Victoria”), Priyanka Bose (“Lion”) and Per Frisch (“Farewell Illusions”) costar. Øvredal wrote the script with Norman Lesperance (“Door to the Other Side”). John Einar Hagen, Ben Pugh and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producers for Nordisk Film Production, 42 and Automatik. The film is backed by Nordisk Film, Zefyr and Umedia.

Upcoming Saban titles include Jason Lei Howden’s “Guns Akimbo” starring Daniel Radcliffe, Ant Timpson’s “Come to Daddy” starring Elijah Wood, and “Vivarium: starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg.

Popular on Variety

Øvredal is repped by WME and law firm Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller

More Film

  • Mortal

    Saban Films Nabs U.S. Rights to André Øvredal Fantasy Thriller 'Mortal' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” director André Øvredal’s next adventure will see a U.S. rollout from Saban Films. “Mortal,” starring “Death Note” breakout Nat Wolff, has sold domestic rights to the distributor In a deal brokered by Endeavor Content. TrustNordisk handled international rights. Saban president Bill Bromiley, currently on the ground at the [...]

  • Carey Mulligan poses for a portrait

    Carey Mulligan Suggests Oscar Voters Need to Prove They've Seen the Movies

    Carey Mulligan has made a conscious decision in recent years to collaborate with female directors, from Sarah Gavron (“Suffragette”) to Dee Rees (“Mudbound”). On Saturday night at the Sundance Film Festival, she’ll unveil “Promising Young Woman,” a thriller written and directed by Emerald Fennell, about a heroine out for revenge after experiencing a traumatic abuse. [...]

  • Andy SambergVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    Andy Samberg Calls Hosting the Oscars a 'Bad Gig' -- That He'd Still Consider

    Andy Samberg has been a reliable favorite hosting awards ceremonies, in recent years emceeing the Independent Spirit Awards, the Emmys and the 2019 Golden Globes with Sandra Oh. So it’s only natural to wonder if Samberg would consider taking the reins on the Oscars, which will return again this year without a host. “They have [...]

  • Shirley

    'Shirley': Film Review

    Shirley Jackson was a real person, a writer best known for her twisted short story “The Lottery,” although the version presented in Josephine Decker’s “Shirley” feels more like a character from one of her own novels. Featuring “The Handsmaid’s Tale” actor Elisabeth Moss in the title role, this queer, hard-to-quantify psychological study isn’t a biopic [...]

  • Us Kids

    'Us Kids': Film Review

    The nonstop drama of the Trump White House has succeeded, among other things, in largely pushing gun control from the forefront of the news cycle — no doubt to the relief of the NRA and its allies, despite the continued frequency of U.S. mass shootings. As a result, and perhaps unfairly, Kim A. Snyder’s “Us [...]

  • Logan Paul Ninja Spree

    How Logan Paul and Ninja Helped 'Spree' Cast Capture Influencer Culture Gone Wild

    When it came to depicting the gonzo nature of influencer culture, “Spree” stars Joe Keery and Sasheer Zamata and director Eugene Kotlyarenko did a deep dive into the haves and have-nots of the internet. “Spree,” which premiered Friday at Sundance Film Festival, follows a rideshare driver named Kurt Kunkle (Keery) who will stop at nothing [...]

  • The Go Go's at Chicagofest in

    'The Go-Go's': Film Review

    In the terrific documentary “The Go-Go’s,” there’s a tasty clip of the band playing an early club gig in 1979, when they were part of the L.A. punk scene. They wear bushy black hair and pale white makeup (with rouge!), as if they were trying to be mannequin versions of Darby Crash, and they have [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad