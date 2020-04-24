Ryan Reynolds to Star in Time-Travel Movie at Skydance With Shawn Levy Directing

Ryan Reynolds has come aboard to star in and produce an untitled time-travel movie at Skydance with Shawn Levy directing.

Skydance is planning a fourth-quarter shoot. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce along with Reynolds and Levy.

Reynolds will star as man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. The duo will also encounter their late father. Jonathan Topper is writing the script as a new version of T.S. Nowlin’s “Our Name is Adam.”

The project re-teams Reynolds and Levy, who collaborated on the science-fiction action comedy, “Free Guy,” which will be released through Disney’s 20th Century label on Dec. 11. “Free Guy” was recently delayed from its initial release date of July 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reynolds was reported to be in talks last month to star in and produce a live-action feature adaptation of the ’80s arcade game “Dragon’s Lair” for Netflix.

Reynolds, best known for starring in the two “Deadpool” movies, teamed with Netflix on the action movie “6 Underground” and has been shooting Netflix’s “Red Notice” with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. Reynolds is also starring in Liosngate’s upcoming “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek.

Reynolds is repped by WME and Sloane Offer. Levy is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.