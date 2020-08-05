Ryan Reynolds Boards ‘Everyday Parenting Tips’ Monster Comedy for Universal

Ryan Reynolds will produce and star in the monster comedy “Everyday Parenting Tips” for Universal Pictures.

The project is based on Simon Rich’s New Yorker humorous short story from May 2020, which was published in a Q&A format and included, “Q: When my child gets upset about monsters, my husband makes jokes to try to cheer her up. Is he making the problem worse? A: Your husband is probably a monster.”

Reynolds will portray dealing with the everyday challenges of family and raising kids made difficult by an ongoing Great Monster Uprising.

Lord Miller, which has a first-look deal at Universal, is developing “Everyday Parenting Tips.” Rich, who wrote Seth Rogen’s “An American Pickle,” is writing the script and will produce as well.

Reynolds will produce with partner George Dewey through their Maximum Effort Productions alongside Phil Lord and Chris Miller who will produce through their Lord Miller production banner. Lord Miller president of film Aditya Sood will also produce. Paul King, director of the “Paddington” film series, is set to direct.

Reynolds, best known for starring in the two “Deadpool” movies, teamed with Netflix on the action movie “6 Underground” and has been shooting Netflix’s “Red Notice” with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. Reynolds is also starring in Lionsgate’s upcoming “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek.

Reynolds is repped by WME and Sloane Offer. Rich is represented by UTA and Eastman & Eastman. Lord Miller is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. King is represented by WME, Independent Talent Group and Nelson Davis LLP. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.