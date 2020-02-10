‘Clue’ Remake With Ryan Reynolds Eyes Director James Bobin

“Muppets Most Wanted” filmmaker James Bobin is in talks to direct 20th Century’s “Clue” remake starring Ryan Reynolds.

Jason Bateman had been previously attached to helm the murder mystery, but departed the project due to scheduling conflicts with Netflix’s “Ozark.”

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writing team behind “Deadpool,” penned the script. Reynolds’ Maximum Effort is developing and producing the pic with Allspark Pictures, the film division of Hasbro.

The cast has not been set, but 20th Century is aiming for high-profile talent to join Reynolds.

The original 1985 movie, based on the Hasbro board game, followed six guests who are anonymously invited to a strange mansion. After the host is killed, the visitors must cooperate with the staff to identify the murderer as bodies pile up. The cast included Christopher Lloyd, Madeline Khan, Michael McKean and Eileen Brennan

Bobin has strong ties to Disney, having previously helped relaunch its “Muppets” franchise. He directed the 2011 reboot “The Muppets” with Jason Siegel and Amy Adams, followed by the 2014 sequel, “The Muppets Most Wanted.” He also helmed Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland” sequel “Through the Looking Glass.”

Most recently, Bobin directed Paramount’s live-action “Dora the Explorer” starring Michael Pena, Eva Longoria and Isabela Merced.

He is repped by UTA and Sloane, Weber and Dern.